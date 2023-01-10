Peter Casertino is new GFSD Resource Officer

Glens Falls City School District announced on its Facebook page that Officer Peter Casertino would join the district as a School Resource Officer, alongside Glens Falls Police Department’s SRO John Norton “to provide additional support for safety and community-building.”

“As a Warren County Sheriff’s Office NY Deputy, he will have a desk at the Middle School,” the district wrote.

It added, “Many of us already know Officer Casertino as a Glens Falls PAL sports coach, retired Detective Lieutenant for the Glens Falls Police Department, former GF Board of Education member, and dad to several recent GFHS graduates. Be sure to say hello when you see him around school!”