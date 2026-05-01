Patten’s South Street apartments filling

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Developer Chris Patten’s apartments in his new, signature blue multi-use property at 56 South Street are filling.

Sixteen of the 20 apartments on the second and third floors — above the retail-level restaurants, shops and hair salon — are listed as currently rented.

Two of the 16 one-bedrooms and two of four two-bedrooms remain available.

Basic monthly rent in this building is $1,225 to $1,725, electric not included, says info.

Mr. Patten’s newest addition to the fast-changing South Street corridor — The Point at 10 Broad Street — is quickly taking shape, with crews adding exterior finishes, the open ground-floor parking level well delineated and cars parked there regularly.

According to the Patten Properties website, those apartments will become available in September or October.

The website lists 24 units on the second and third floors above the open parking level. Twelve are two-bedrooms, with five of those also including two bathrooms. The other 12 are one-bedroom, one bath.

Currently, just one of the units, a one-bedroom, is listed as taken. Monthly rent ranges from $1,550 to $2,550.

At 276 Glen, Mr. Patten’s first downtown Glens Falls project, on the corner of South Street, all 17 one- and two-bedroom units are rented. Rent is listed as $1,150 to $1,350.

So are all 20 one-bedrooms at Washington Manor, located at 3 and 5 Washington Street, across from the side entrance to Christ Church United Methodist Church. Rental: $1,175.

And so are 19 of the 20 units at his Union Terrace, at 28 Union Street, behind the former Glens Falls Middle School (now District 425, a separately owned apartment building). Still available is a one-bedroom apartment, one of 10 in the building. All 10 two-bedrooms are currently occupied, says the Patten Properties website. Rental cost: $1,175 and $1,575 for one- and two-bedrooms, respectively.

Still to come: 54 more apartments, making it 155 total. Work is just beginning this spring on Mr. Patten’s Washington Square project, the $10.2 million, 54-unit apartment complex planned in two three-story buildings on Glen, Washington and Harlem Streets. The property surrounds the Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes law firm, across from the downtown Stewart’s Shop.

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve