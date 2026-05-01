Dem. John Gunther of Toy Works to challenge Matt Simpson for Assembly

Ben Westcott writes: John Gunther, who ran The Toy Works in Middle Falls just west of Greenwich for 47 years, announced he’ll challenge Republican Matt Simpson for the 114th State Assembly Seat.

Mr. Gunther will run on the Democratic and Working Families Party lines.

“For the past six years, Matt Simpson has been a do-nothing Assemblyman in the do-nothing State Assembly,” Mr. Gunther, who lives in Shushan, was quoted in his announcement. “We can’t afford health care. We can’t afford to pay our utility bills. The way New York State treats its corrections officers, civilian staff and the incarcerated is a disgrace.

“What have Matt Simpson and the State Assembly done? Nothing. The people of the North Country are invisible because our Assembly representative is silent. Matt Simpson has been in the Assembly since 2001. Yet, on the issues that matter most, he’s never said a word on the Assembly floor.”

Asked by The Chronicle to respond, Assemblyman Simpson said “The people of the North Country are the strongest, hardest working people I have ever met and I’m proud to be entrusted by them to defend our shared values.

“It is the privilege of a lifetime to represent the people of the 114th District and I will continue working tirelessly on their behalf to push back against the single-party rule that has turned its back on New Yorkers across the State.”

Mr. Gunther said in his announcement that he “has spent nearly a half-century building several North Country businesses employing hundreds.”

“I made my way the way most do,” he was quoted. “Borrowed smart money. Paid it back on time. Never stiffed a vendor or contractor. Created every job I ever promised. I’ll campaign on my record by running against Matt Simpson’s.”

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