After outcry, Cole’s Collision requests pause to respond

At the Queensbury Planning Board meeting Thursday, April 23, for the proposed Cole’s Collision project at the Route 9 site of the former Blue Moose, the applicant requested the Board table further consideration of the project.

The Board agreed to hold the meeting until July, at a date to be determined.

“The applicant is reviewing the comments from the Planning Board and the public,” project Attorney Jon Lapper told The Chronicle after the meeting.

Specific project modifications in response to those comments had not yet been determined, he said.

Thursday’s meeting featured a full room of attendees. Many took the stand during the public comment period, with all speakers against the project. They cited environmental concerns for the Glen Lake watershed, noise, and argued that the project isn’t a fit with the neighborhood’s character. — Ben Westcott

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