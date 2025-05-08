Owners of two Saratoga bars plan Moreau Tavern, Rt. 9, south of Exit 17

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Jason and Marisa Fitch own the Saratoga City Tavern and King’s Tavern in Saratoga Springs, but they moved to Moreau 13 years ago.

They say that now having two kids and a desire to get more involved in the community has motivated them to want to launch the Moreau Tavern, at a long vacant building at 1000 Route 9 south of Northway Exit 17.

“We realized that we don’t really have much ties to our community up here,” Mr. Fitch said. “We go to [our kids’] sporting events and kind of sit on the field awkwardly not knowing anybody.

“We’re both very outgoing people who like to be a part of our local community, and that was kind of our drive for it — to help us get into our community.”

“We’re very excited to get heavily involved in the South High Marathon Dance. We want to support our community where our kids are growing up as much as we can. And we believe this is going to help us do that,” said Mr. Fitch.

Tentative plans are to open in August, pending Planning Board approval.



Mr. Fitch said the building has been vacant since 2002. It had been a Longhorns Steakhouse, among other things.

Mr. Fitch predicts putting $500,000 in to improve the building before opening.

“We purchased it at a good price, and the vision is that the amount we are putting into it will bring it to the market value,” he said.

Mr. Fitch said he has owned Saratoga City Tavern for 20 years and King’s Tavern for 12 but “we’re trying to have a completely different identity. We want people to come in here not thinking of our other two places. This is my wife’s child, and she wants to make an identity for herself.”

Mrs. Fitch (maiden name Maze) is originally from Glens Falls. Mr. Fitch is from Burnt Hills.

He said they’ll serve “elevated tavern food — burgers, sandwiches, pizza, appetizers.”

“We’re going to try to keep it as fresh and from-scratch as possible,” he said.

“We’re not frozen people. You’re not going to order a chicken tender basket and get a frozen tender. It’s going to be a hand-breaded piece of chicken.

“We’re going to put the love and care into all the sauces. Our buffalo sauce is not going to be Frank’s out of the jar. Our blue cheese is a family recipe that we’ve had for generations.”

He also mentioned an idea of adding soft ice cream at some point.

He said the pricing will be “very fair. It’s not going to be an elevated price. We’re not aiming to be classy, but it’s going to be a nice place. Everyone’s welcome. There’s no judgment. It’s just a fun, happy place to be.”

He said the space will seat about 100 people inside and 50 outside. It will offer a small tiki-themed room for private events, game room with pool, darts, and shuffleboard, and “good-sized stage that will probably house four or five piece bands.”

Mr. Fitch envisions adding a pavilion and fire pits in the back.

He sees the opening of the tavern as “adding another option for people.”

“We just see it as an added bonus to this area. Our goal is not to take away from anybody else, but to help grow the area as a destination area.”

