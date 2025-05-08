Glens Falls has 10,070 voters; 3,629 Dems

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Editor

Whoever wins the June 24 Democratic primary between Bill Collins and Diana Palmer for Mayor of Glens Falls will presumably have a big head start toward winning the November 4 election, but only 36% of the city’s voters will have a say in that outcome.

Glens Falls has a total of 10,070 voters and 3,629 enrolled Democrats, according to figures from the Warren County Board of Elections.

There are 2,871 Republicans and 3,372 “Blank” independents as well as 155 Conservative and 43 Working Families enrollees.

Win or lose the primary, both Mayor Collins and Councilwoman Palmer expect to be on the November ballot.

Mr. Collins got the Conservative Party endorsement, so he’s guaranteed a spot on the November ballot.

Dr. Palmer told The Chronicle she is seeking an independent line. That requires petitioning for signatures. Petition turn-in dates are May 26-27.

Note: Early primary voting begins on June 14.

Another Democratic primary on June 24 in Glens Falls: Ward 1 Common Council member Ed Donohue will face Democrat Kevin Stephenson.



•

Here is Glens Falls’s population, from the new ward map approved by voters in November 2022 (using 2020 Census figures). Total population is 14,830.Ward 1: 2,936Ward 2: 2,982Ward 3: 2,982Ward 4: 2,982Ward 5: 2,948

