Our September 3 front page

Labor Day Issue! New bar set at the former Sandy’s Clam Bar. Tornados. Fish Bros. P.J. Ferguson, Whitehall via Nashville back at the Strand. Kiwanis sets GF’s largest ever Duck, Duck, Goose. Realize lists GF Colvin Building for $1 million. Whiskey Ridge sourdough bakery grows, plans SGF storefront. Lake George: 22 acts at 11th Adirondack Independence Fest, Sept. 4-6!. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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