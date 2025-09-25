Saturday, September 27, 2025

Our September 25 front page

Autumn Home Issue! New NY homes must go all electric. Harding Mazzotti bets big on Glens Falls. Downtown worries. Dog owners anguish. She waterskis at 80. Bonacio to break ground Oct. 15 on South St. Phase 2. Great Escape Fright Fest starts Sept. 27. Whitehall: Sasquatch fest & calling contest. The Glen Falls was Sears’ second grandest ‘kit’ house. Margo Macero & Shannon Tehya: What a show! Dropped ducks raised $20,000 for GF Kiwanis. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

