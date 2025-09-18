Dog deaths arraignment

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Robert and Anastasia Palulis pleaded not guilty in Argyle Town Court Tuesday night to 22 misdemeanor counts of overdriving/torturing/injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance to 21 dogs that died last month at their Anastasia’s Acres Dog Boarding business in Argyle.

The case was adjourned by Judge Stacy Davis to Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Initially, the pair did not show up. Their attorney asked the judge to adjourn to October due to inadequate security in the courtroom.

Judge Davis said the security is adequate and directed the attorney to call the Palulises and tell them to appear.

The Palulises appeared before the judge separately, one after the other.

More than a dozen owners of deceased dogs packed the small courtroom. The Palulises did not interact with them at all entering and exiting the room.

The dogs are thought to have died for lack of water and ventilation.



