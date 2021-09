Labor Day Issue Our 41st Anniversary Issue! GF Hospital chief to retire. Dynamic young priest takes reins at St. Mary’s. Max Frost in Ukraine. Solar hillside south of Amsterdam. Democrat Carrie Woerner against extending eviction moratorium; ‘Don’t punish the landlords’ Elise Stefanik: It’s a boy, Samuel! Return of ADK Independence Music Fest. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.