Census: Wash Co. shrinks; Warren flat; Saratoga soars

The population of Saratoga County grew by nearly 16,000 people in the last 10 years.

Washington County’s population shrunk by 1,914, as every town and village except Hudson Falls and surrounding Kingsbury lost residents.

Warren County’s count was virtually unchanged. It went from 65,707 in 2010 to 65,737 in 2020. The rise of 30 people in percentage terms was 0.0%.

Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George Village were the county’s only municipalities that grew. Queensbury added 1,268 people, bringing its population from 27,901 to 29,169.

The Town of Moreau saw a a 10% increase in its population, from 14,728 to 16,202, including the Village of South Glens Falls, which itself added 224 people a 6.4% rise. The City of Saratoga Springs grew by 7.2%, from 26,586 in 2010 to 28,491 in 2020.

The population of the City of Glens Falls grew by 130 people — 0.9% — from 14,700 in 2010 to 14,830 in 2020.

Here’s how some other cities fared:

New York City’s population increased by 629,057 — 7.7% ­­­­— from 8,175,133 to 8,804,190.

Buffalo grew by 17,039, or 6.5%, from 261,310 people to 278,349.

Albany’s population increased by 1.4%, adding 1,368, going from 97,856 to 99,224.

Plattsburgh, on the other hand, shrunk by .7%, or 148 people. Its population decreased from 19,989 to 19,841.

Schenectady added 912 people for a 1.4% rise. The population increased from 66,135 to 67,047.

Troy grew by 1,272 people, 2.5%, from 50,129 to 51,401.

Burlington, Vermont increased by 5.5%, 2,326 people, from 42,417 to 44,743.

