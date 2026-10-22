Our October 22 front page

Support Small Business Issue! Seale vs. Stec for NYS Senate. All in for Halloween. Permit-parking 3 vote fell short, 3-2; GF Council opinion survey. Adk. Thunder opens: 5,000+, raucous game, Melrose banner. Baskets for Ben 10/23. Hamblins put Grumbellies for sale: $589,000. Boo2You!, Sat. Past of GF Judge candidate Pilatzke questioned; he says ‘charge dismissed’. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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