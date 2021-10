BIG Election Issue 5 races to watch. Halloween. Rail bike biz boom. Thunder home opener filled the Cool Arena. Soaring costs prompt drastic change in South St. market plan. GF Farmers Market to Mall for the winter. Raul’s to move to former Dizzy Chicken. Chris Patten plans 20 apartments at Union Avenue, GF. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.