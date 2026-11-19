Next Issue on Wednesday, Nov. 25! Phil Morse gift to Y: $5-million. GF football advances. Here’s the deal on GF parking permits. SGF volleyball seeks NYS title here. Fox bites woman. Two-time state champ wrestler transfers from Shen to Corinth. Recipients: Apply now for 50th South High Marathon Dance. 14th Greenwich lighted tractor parade on Saturday. Sunday – SGF Holiday Parade: ‘Red, White, Blue’ ‘State of Washington County’ forum cited problems and opportunities. All are welcome: GF Hometown Thanksgiving at Christ Church. Argyle’s Turkey Day F.E.A.S.T. Pete Cloutier & Dan Miner on their NYS Hall of Fame honors Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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