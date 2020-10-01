Our October 1 front page

Autumn Home issue Updating a Glens Falls cape. Save the hemlock; he’s the expert. Major trail work at Feeder Canal & Queensbury. Rep. Stefanik touts Chronicle 40th on House floor. Real estate boom: Compare Sept. 2020 ($57-million) vs. Sept. 2019 ($32-million). Glens Falls Farmers Market will move to Cool Arena for winter. Georgi to auction furniture to fund repair, restoration. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

