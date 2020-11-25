Sunday, December 6, 2020

Our November 25 front page

November 25, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving! Making moves in downtown Glens Falls! ‘Euro wine bar’ plan: Jan. at Empire Theatre. Restaurant planned at former Mailings Made Easy building. WorkSmart to move into TD Bank on Glen, tripling space. Thunder season cancelled; ‘200 guys out left in the wind’ Restoration on Culvert Street wins NYS Preservation honor. Civil War Series, part 2. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

