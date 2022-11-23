Our November 23 front page

Happy Thanksgiving! Wolverines are instant powerhouse. Plight of the mama bear. What a full house looks like! End of the Indians. Sterling Goodspeed’s good book of short stories. Warren County gov goings on. At the Q: 31st North Country Fest of Trees!. Lehigh Cement plant in Glens Falls to shut down in 2023; 85 jobs. Park & Elm drew open house crowd. Hudson Fall’s Jonathan Beagle is league Rookie of Week for UAlbany. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.