Our November 21 front page

Thanksgiving Prep! Next issue early, Wednesday, Nov. 27. Billy Floyd: Thunder’s ‘Locked In’ vibe maker. Romeo buying Whiteman Chevy. Sticker Mule CEO seeks Stefanik seat. Glens Falls football wins Section II title; next, Ogdensburg. New route for 12th Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade. Councilman Lapham shaves head to mourn election results. Luzerne’s Merlino: ‘I won’t run again’. Matt Simpson tells Wash. Co. Board: NYS may cut funds to rural schools. Sunday at 1: SGF Holiday Parade, ‘Merry Mishaps’. WAIT House & Open Door: What’s behind seeming surge in homeless & ‘dayspenders’. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

