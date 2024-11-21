Dr. Robert Hunnicutt plans Animal Hospital on Bay in Queensbury

FIRST IN THE CHRONICLE: Zander Frost & Ben Westcott Report: Dr. Robert Hunnicutt seeks to open Bay Road Animal Hospital at 319 Bay Road in Queensbury.

Dr. Hunnicutt purchased the property. His plans go before the Queensbury Planning Board in December.

The unoccupied building was most recently Convenient Medical Care and was built originally as Stan’s Seafood.

Originally from South Carolina, Dr. Hunnicutt told The Chronicle he moved here in 2015 with his wife who is originally from the area.

He said he practiced at Adirondack Animal Hospital in Queensbury from 2015 to 2019, working “with Dr. Glendening.”

He currently works at Greenfield Animal Hospital and Northway Emergency Clinic as he prepares for this step.

“I’m doing everything I can to make this a reality,” he said, saying he’s working hard to put together the funding for the project.

Dr. Hunnicutt lives in Queensbury, and he plans to offer a local-focused private veterinary service.

“I’m just excited to get back in the area and provide good medicine, and alleviate some of the strain” facing veterinarians, he said. He said Covid “pounded” the veterinary field from different angles.

“The shortage in the veterinary field — there’s all kinds of crazy stuff happening,” he said.

“I really like being close to home. I like seeing people in the grocery store, bumping into them and having a conversation. That’s my jam,” he said.

Dr. Hunnicutt went to Clemson University undergrad, and then Ross University. “I know there’s a lot of Clemson alumni around here that I’ve had the pleasure of meeting,” he said.