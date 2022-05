Memorial Day Issue Parades & ceremonies return. Gas tax caps save some cents. Car crashed through downtown’s hub. Islamic Center buys former GF Christian Science bldg. Valedictorians! Matt Rozell, part 3 of WW2 series. Final map: SGF gets Tonko, GF gets Stefanik in redistricting. South Glens Falls Prom pics. Twiddle, more at Memorial Meltdown, Lake George. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.