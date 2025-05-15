Our May 15 front page

Prime-Time Seniors! Glens Falls Market Center debut. GFCC golf fame. Jackie Touba. Chris Patten seeks some help from GF IDA. Cathy DeDe — 30 years at The Chronicle. Man charged; hundreds of snakes & rats seized from Qby residence. Murder charge in Corinth child death. Cat dies in SGF fire, no one hurt. Saratoga YMCA starts public phase of fund drive for GF ‘Y’. Roglieri mansion sale approved at $1.6 mil. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

