Human Bones Found at Site of Former Rite Aid, South Street, Glens Falls

Zander Frost reports: Human bones were discovered on the site of the former Rite Aid on South Street in Glens Falls.

Glens Falls Police Detective Seth French told The Chronicle, “A construction company working in the area found remnants of grave. Human bones were discovered and we were contacted as a result.”

“We spoke with the city historian and were provided historical records of the location. The city historian advised us that a cemetery was located near the area that was moved in the mid to late 1800’s to the now cemetery on Bay Street,” he said.

“The county coroner was contacted and the bones at this time appear to be consistent from the former cemetery in the area. The state archeologist office was contacted by the County Coroner and they will be handling it for further.”

The site is under construction by developer Chris Patten, who has demolished the former Rite Aid building. He plans an apartment complex called The Point at 10 Broad.

