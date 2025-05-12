Arrow Bank time and temp sign struck by car

Ben Westcott reports: Arrow Bank’s time and temperature sign on Glen Street was struck by a vehicle at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, in a collision that also damaged a city light pole and Arrow’s fence, a Department of Motor Vehicles accident report said.
Joshua Brian Polunci, 46, of Lake Luzerne, allegedly struck the three objects with a 2012 Subaru and was charged with alleged Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Ability Impaired, a representative from the Glens Falls Police Department said.
No one was injured in the incident, the DMV report stated.
A statement from Arrow on Monday said that “The base of our time and temperature sign was damaged, but the sign is working at this point. We are currently assessing the damage to the sign, fencing and landscaping and will begin repairs as soon as possible.”