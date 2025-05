Arrow Bank time and temp sign struck by car

Arrow Bank’s time and temperature sign on Glen Street was struck by a vehicle at 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, May 10, in a collision that also damaged a city light pole and Arrow’s fence, a Department of Motor Vehicles accident report said.

Joshua Brian Polunci, 46, of Lake Luzerne, allegedly struck the three objects with a 2012 Subaru and was charged with alleged Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Ability Impaired, a representative from the Glens Falls Police Department said.

