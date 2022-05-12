Our May 12 front page

May 12, 2022 Chronicle Front Page

Marathon Dance & Legal Issue Huge 40 page issue this week. 16 page South Glens Falls Marathon Dance special section. Hand-painted prom dress. Matt Rozell at scene of famed rescue. On reining in Airbnbs. SUNY Adk. will graduate 436; 200+ expected at Cool Arena. SGF’s Nick Barden an Army Aviation grad; Apache ‘copter pilot. Pet Fest in City Park, Saturday. Harry Troelstra dies at age 89. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

