Our March 26 front page

Great Upstate Boat Show! Bolton boys win it all. Ed Moore bought Queensbury Hotel 10 years ago today; hotel 100th 5/7. Brad Magowan ends his run for Qby. Town Supervisor. Bald Eagle nest in Fort Edward crashed in windstorm; crushing eggs. Plattsburgh couple, 23, to open Kay’Z Bubble Tea shop, Empire Bldg., GF. Drop the Gloves Hockey Tourney & parking lot party at GF Rec Center to help Marcus Noble & fight ALS. GF proposes new parking rule: 3 hours in core downtown, no limit elsewhere; hearing is April 14 Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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