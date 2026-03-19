Beer & food weekend ahead!

Glens Falls Brewfest, Shirt Factory Spicy Food Meltdown, Fort’s Battles & Beverages

The Feeder Canal Alliance’s Glens Falls Brewfest, The Shirt Factory’s Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival and the Fort William Henry’s Battles & Beverages all take place this week and weekend. Plus, Glens Falls Restaurant Week.

Here’s a quick overview.

Brewfest is back at The Q, events all week!

Trivia, Thursday, March 19, 7-9 p.m. at Northway Brewing, Queensbury.

Brewery tour, Friday, March 20, 3-4:30 p.m. at Common Roots in South Glens Falls.

Dart tournament & Beer Bingo, March 20 at Mean Max Brew Works.

Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival co-promotion, Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory.

Chill & Cheers Day, and The Trivia Dude, Sunday, March 22, 2-4 p.m., Slickfin Brewing Smokehouse & Taproom in Glens Falls. Drink specials, noon-8 p.m.

Brewery Tours, March 22, 1-4 p.m. at Northway Brewing. Also free play on their new disc golf simulator.

Glens Falls: Spicy Food Fest at Shirt Factory Sat.

Glens Falls Restaurant Week

The Glens Falls Brewfest returns to its original site — the Queensbury Hotel — on Saturday, March 21. Organized by and benefitting the Feeder Canal Alliance. Two sessions: Noon-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tix: $50, $15 for designated drivers. Info and advance tix: feedercanal.org or 792-5363. Music by Josh Breden for first session, Caity Gallagher for the second.This year, the Canal Alliance planned a full week of events leading up to and even after the main tasting. Tix not needed for the added local gatherings.The Shirt Factory’s annual Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Festival, is Saturday, March 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It features food trucks and guest vendors. “Whether you prefer mild, savory flavors or spices that range all the way to ‘help, my face is melting,’ we have something delicious for every palate,” said the Shirt Factory. They’re co-promoting with the GF Brew Fest, also Saturday at the Queensbury Hotel.

Glens Falls Restaurant Week continues now through March 21 at eateries downtown and in Queensbury. Participating restaurants offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $25, $35 or $45. See glensfallscollaborative.com for the list of locations, menus and cost.

Three courses for $25: Downtown City Tavern, Downtown Social, Giovanni Fresco, Kitch A Vibe, Paddock 578.

For $35: Buono Notte, Fenimore’s Pub and Park 26 at the Queensbury Hotel, Gourmet Cafe, Resto Bar at Adirondack Winery, Spargel on 9, Tres Mijas.

For $45: Bastard Restobar, Bourbon Room, [farmacy] Restobar, Mint, Morgan & Co, Radici Kitchen & Bar, Southpaw Bistro, Park & Elm.

Battles & Beverages at Fort William Henry

The French and Indian War Society, Fort William Henry Corporation and Lake George Battlefield Park Alliance present Battles & Beverages, Saturday, March 21, at Fort William Henry in Lake George. Info: fortwilliamhenry.com.The event commemorates the 270th anniversary of the Fort’s construction, and the 268th anniversary of the French & Indian War battle of March 1757.

Free admission for immersive battle reenactments at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., a Sutler vendors fair, and craft beverage sales from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Fort.

Tickets required for “Frontier Food,” a 3 p.m. talk by guest speaker, forager and reality televison personality Melanie Sawyer, served with a menu of 18th century-inspired foods. Cost: $45.

On the tasting menu: Turtle Soup, Hard Tack, Apple and Pork Pie, Venison with Vermont maple demi over rosemary French toast, Éclade de Moules (mussels), Cider Loaf and Cranberry Pie.

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