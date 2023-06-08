Our June 8 front page

Our 2000th Issue! Northway racers cause injury. Jimmer goes silver. County: Prepping for asylum

seekers, not rejecting them. 2 motorcyclists die in Wash. Co. crashes; 1 collided with a deer. Travelers will exit downtown for Queensbury. Diana Palmer: Habitat-WAIT House apartments don’t meet terms of ARPA funding. Immunotek Plasma Donation Center open soon at former Aldi. Warren County rejects SPCA’s $180,000 plan. Shirt Factory: New Flea Market, and Corrals. Peter McDevitt faults F.W. Webb plan on Quaker Rd. Feeder Canal is busy! Family Festival is Sat. Jessica Hogan to be HF High’s principal. ‘Where’s Alfie?’: Duo combine on children’s book that is Glens Falls to the core. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.