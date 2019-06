Americade issue | HF: Morans’ $500,000 gift to redo Derby Park. Vying to be sheriff. …

Americade issue | HF: Morans’ $500,000 gift to redo Derby Park. Vying to be sheriff. Warrensburg Bike Rally. Catching up with Delaney. Valedictorians. GF School panel urges end to valedictorian & naming of top 10. Andy Gregorio stepping down as weatherman on Channel 13; moves into tech. LG celebrates opening of Charles Wood Environmental Park & Festival Commons. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.