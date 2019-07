Graduation issue | Remembering Chronicle mainstay Patricia Maddock. Fireworks! – Where the shows are. Darling …

Graduation issue | Remembering Chronicle mainstay Patricia Maddock. Fireworks! – Where the shows are. Darling Doughnuts on the rise. Flomatic – A Glens Falls industry on the grow! High water, Lake George. 5th Adirondack Wine Food Fest in Lake George. ‘Zombie Fish’ at Lake Sunnyside? Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.