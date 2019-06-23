By Gordon Woodworth, Chronicle News Editor

Ready or not, it’s tournament time!

Benefit golf tournament time, that …

Benefit golf tournament time, that is.

There’s aren’t as many fund-raising outings as there used to be, but there are still a bunch. Some of them I will participate in. I wish I could play in all of them.

The Give a Child a Christmas tournament is Saturday, June 22, at Airway Meadows in Gansevoort. $80. Check in at 7:15, shotgun start at 8. Includes light breakfast and buffet lunch.

The Dan Orsini Memorial tournament put on by the South Glens Falls Rotary Club is Saturday, June 29, at Airway Meadows. $85 includes lunch at the turn, beer and dinner. Check in at 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Info: Joe Patricke at 518-798-8907.

The 8th annual Paul Schultz Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Moreau Community Center is Friday, July 12, at Queensbury Country Club.

The center says Paul’s “depth of generosity and compassion went far beyond taking the lead” on the annual golf tournament. “He worked to bring the Center more fully into the community, ensuring that it would be forever known as a place of welcome and action. Each year he and his family would not only adopt another family for the Holiday Caring program, but they’d also volunteer to distribute meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas….To this day, the Schultz family, led by his wife Nancy, and Paul’s former company, Parker Machine, under the leadership of his longtime friends and colleague, Tammy Aust and Pat Whaley, continue to be pivotal to the success of the Center through the tournament.

“It is not a stretch to say that the Center would not be what it is today without the love and dedication that Paul had for it and his community.”

Pre-register for $85, $95 day of the tournament. 8 a.m. registration, shotgun start. Continental breakfast and barbecue lunch. Info: 518-792-6007, ext. 16.

