Ftaher’s Day issue | Honoring Dr. Leary. LARAC this weekend. Cathy: 25 thoughts at Theatre …

Ftaher’s Day issue | Honoring Dr. Leary. LARAC this weekend. Cathy: 25 thoughts at Theatre Fest’s 25th. Valedictorians. Local cancer rate became topic at Clean Air panel. Assembly OK’s bill requiring safety course of all motor boaters. LG Law Enforcement Officers Weekend. Washington Cty. 915 farms, 211 of them new; More maple, more berries. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.