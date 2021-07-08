Our July 8 front page

Health & Fitness Quarterly When Robert Garrow’s murders, manhunt terrified the Adks. Islands
of Lake George: Rush. Rock Hill Cafe reopens after 16-month halt. Cuomo declares gun violence ‘emergency’; Stec, Simpson: Flouts legislators. Stec welcomes new EpiPen law. Saratoga Track opens Thurs. 7/15. 3-man race for Wbg. supervisor in November; Geraghty, York, Larkin. Canoe Race,’ 8/7. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

