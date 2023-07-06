Our July 6 front page

Summer Events Calendar! Knifepoint robbery in Queensbury. Lake George electric boat push is on… 70th Anniversary of Fort Edward’s Old Fort House Museum. Warren County OK’s $3 million from bed tax for ‘game changer’ winter attraction. Women’s Care to close, MDs to HHHN, Saratoga Hospital. Hilary Stec resigning as Qby. At Large County Supervisor & moving elsewhere. Amsterdam, Holland is all about boats, bikes & canals. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.