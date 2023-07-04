2 arrested in knifepoint robbery at Queensbury Speedway

State Police said at about 7:24 a.m. on July 4, Troopers responded to the Speedway on Aviation Road in Queensbury, for the report of a robbery in progress.

Justin M. Cabral, 36, of Queensbury allegedly “entered the business, brandished a knife, and demanded money from the clerk. Before law enforcement arrived, he fled the location in a vehicle driven by” Garrett A. Murray, 25, of Greenwich, said the State Police report.

It said Mr. Cabral “was located on foot nearby and taken into custody. When taken into custody, he was found to possess a controlled substance.”

The report said Warren County Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle “in the area of Montcalm Street a short time later. Murray still occupied the vehicle, and he was also taken into custody.”

Mr. Cabral was charged with first degree Robbery, third degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, second degree Menacing, and seventh degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Mr. Murray was “also arrested for Robbery in the first degree,” police said.