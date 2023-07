News! News! News! Essity SGF tissue mill closes. Spartans are forever. New Moreau drama: Call to oust historian ‘Horrific tragedy’ in Qby. leaves 3 injured, shooter takes own life. Ice Castles in LG requests $150,000 of Bed Tax funds. Sent our intern Hannah rafting. 60th year of Smoke Eaters Jamboree, Wbg. Terri Cerveny new Adk. Folk School director. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.