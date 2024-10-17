Our October 17 front page

Prime Time Seniors! Jakob White taking Flight. No Winter’s Dream. Prop 1 views. Cannabis stink in Moreau. Adk. Natls. car show new 4-year LG pact. John Strough, in cancer fight: ‘We all have two lives’. Glens Falls 2025: $25.5 million budget. Rich Schermerhorn buying Kingswood Golf. Adk. Theatre Festival joins Proctors family. ‘End of an era’: Ballard family of Fort Ann served 94 years, four generations, at Great Meadow. Tales behind the music: Gary Gallucci, 80, piano tuner to the stars. Fall Special Olympics back in Glens Falls this week. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.