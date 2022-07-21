Our July 21 front page

Summer Home Issue Biochar delayed. Home sales new highs. World premiere! O’Keeffe-Stieglitz musical in Lake George. Hoffmans, father & daughter, buy, will restore 20 Maple. The deal on DiLo’s Doughnuts. Max in Peru. IDA OKs tax breaks for Bonacio South & Elm St. rebuilds. Sewage disaster on Warren St.; owner: Glens Falls should pay the damages. Corinth: 60-unit, affordable housing. Lake George eyes motel site: Permanent dorm for J-1 international student workers. Olivia Monsour, new Queensbury grad, in bad car crash, hospitalized in Michigan. Queensbury scholarship started in memory of Marlene Connolly. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.