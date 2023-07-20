Our July 20 front page

Our Summer Home Issue Glen Drive-In dust-up. Queensbury wary on FW Webb rezone. Winter phenom plan at the Fort. GEM Fest in Glens Falls July 21 & 22. Moreau Lake State Park beach is open! Arrow Financial files delayed 10-K form; will set its annual meeting. GF Zoning ok’s variances for 28 Chris Patten apartments on Washington St.; synagogue objects. Johnsburg debuts new historical museum, in Wevertown. Larry J. Cleveland (1953-2023). 3 must-trys at Saratoga Fair. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.