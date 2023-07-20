Essity closes South Glens Falls mill, will end local operations

Essity announced in a press release that it “has made the difficult decision to close its tissue manufacturing operations in New York state and consolidate production at its other U.S. sites. This closure will include the South Glens Falls paper mill, Greenwich converting facility and Saratoga warehouse/distribution center.”

It said 300 jobs will be lost.

“It is never easy to decide to close a manufacturing operation,” Michael Olive, plant director for Essity’s sites in New York state was quoted. “Our operations in upstate New York have had a long, productive history and have always benefited from the extraordinary commitment of our employees. This decision is in no way a reflection on the skills, capabilities or dedication of our employees here. We are grateful for their decades of service and the support we have always received from the surrounding community.”

The release added, “The South Glens Falls paper mill will cease papermaking operations immediately, while the Greenwich converting facility and Saratoga Springs warehouse/distribution center will remain open and continue to operate as long as needed to ensure a smooth transition for customers.”

“There are approximately 300 employees across the three locations. Layoffs of employees at the South Glens Falls location will begin on or around Oct. 20, 2023. Layoffs at the Greenwich and Saratoga Springs locations will begin at later dates. All employees will receive at least 90 days’ notice of the date of their layoff. In addition, Essity will provide impacted employees with a severance package and an opportunity to apply for and transfer to other Essity manufacturing facilities,” the release concluded.