Our July 2 front page

250th Independence Day! Fireworks! Parades too. Celebrations everywhere! NYS Men’s Golf Amateur at GF Country Club. Saratoga Race Course give-aways. Deaths of Mickey Luce, Sue Ford, theatre mainstays. Arrow completes buy of Utica’s Adirondack Bank. Moreau: Jesse Fish will run Republican/ Conservative, faces Democrat Bennett. GF doctor & N.P. in opioid settlement. ‘Take a Bite’ Food Fests, July 8-on, GF. 17th Greek Fest at St. George in SGF. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.