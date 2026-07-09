Our July 9 front page

July 9, 2026 Chronicle Front Page

Support Small Business! Trolls on the trails at Wild Center! Beaver bites. Model T & Hacker. Insect dooms red pine trees in GF watershed. Glens Falls runners place 16th at Nationals. Chestertown brings back Summerfest. Supervisors to review findings on $3.3 million wire theft. At Martha’s, no one hurt, but damage. Gendebien bid for indie ballot disqualified. NY-21: Robert Smullen exits Conservative line. WCKM’s Miner, Cloutier set for Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Revival crusade ‘similar to Billy Graham’ set July 15-17 at Heritage Hall, GF. Grassroots effort hopes to keep using Dix Ave BOCES building for trades training. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

Check Also

Scanned front page of The Chronicle newspaper from July 24, 2025, featuring Independence Day celebrations with photos of parades, fireworks, and a man in…

Our July 2 front page

250th Independence Day! Fireworks! Parades too. Celebrations everywhere! NYS Men’s Golf Amateur at GF Country …

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved. Thank you for reading The Chronicle!