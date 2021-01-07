Our January 7 front page

Winter Wedding Issue Dane’s plan for Harris Grocery. Covid complications unfold. Stec & Simpson sworn in. Kaitlyn Hobbs, GF Class of ’07: Major job with President Biden. December took notable lives… Restaurants power down in Covid January. Wood Theater sets $100,000 campaign goal. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
