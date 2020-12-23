Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Our December 23 front page

December 23, 2020 Chronicle Front Page 55 Views

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year No New Year’s plunge. Cathy’s new ‘Golden Covid’ Cope Awards. The year that was about survival. Spencer & Jake ride Bitcoin as it soars. How Glens Falls Hospital rose to the challenge of Covid-19 care. Our next issue will come out on January 7, 2021! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.

