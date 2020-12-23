Our December 23 front page

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year No New Year’s plunge. Cathy’s new ‘Golden Covid’ Cope Awards. The year that was about survival. Spencer & Jake ride Bitcoin as it soars. How Glens Falls Hospital rose to the challenge of Covid-19 care. Our next issue will come out on January 7, 2021! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Check Also
Our December 17 front page
Christmas Countdown Run for Mayor? Planetary ‘Christmas Star’ West Mountain still pursues project. 20 questions. …