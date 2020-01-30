Our January 30 issue

Lake George Winter Carnival issue Super Bowl Weekend! Will Lake George freeze? Aviator chef plans …

Lake George Winter Carnival issue Super Bowl Weekend! Will Lake George freeze? Aviator chef plans her own restaurant. Dan Ladd: Ice fishing. Max Frost: 3 days in Oaxaca, Mexico. Ft. Wm. Henry’s Best Western is for sale to make way for Carriage House project. Betty Little proposes making daylight savings time permanent. Shugrue: My husband’s retirement as CEO of Gloversville hospital has ‘no bearing’ on me as CEO of Glens Falls Hospital. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

