Our January 30 front page

Lake George Winter Carnival! Shangri-La. Biochar surrenders. Lake George nears frozen. SGF trio key in Best Picture nominee. Mayor Collins hit the high notes. Dylan Hewitt in Dems’ final four. Warren County came out for fallen Border Patrol David Maland, killed in Vt. shootout. Glens Falls to retire JG3’s #11 jersey. Fun Spot plans major day care expansion. Search for alleged Whitehall arsonist. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

