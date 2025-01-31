Glens Falls to retire JG3’s #11 jersey

Glens Falls High School said it will retire Joe Girard III’s #11 jersey during a special ceremony on Friday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.

“This honor recognizes his extraordinary impact on our program and community,” Glens Falls Athletic Director Shane Jones was quoted. “Joseph’s contributions are immeasurable, and his legacy of excellence, leadership, and dedication will forever be a part of our history.

“With that said, we are pleased to let it be known that #11 will never be worn again in GF boy’s basketball. Joseph’s jersey will be enshrined in our gym ensuring his legacy will live on forever!”

The release said Girard, playing professionally in Lithuania, will return to Glens Falls for “the very special occasion.”

“Having my jersey retired at my high school is a great honor,” Girard was quoted. “This gym, this community, and these fans were the start of everything for me. I hope my story inspires others to work hard and dream big!”

The release said, “The event will bring together past players, classmates, coaches, family, and friends to celebrate his extraordinary legacy.”

Girard, 24, graduated from Glens Falls in 2019. He will be just the second player in Glens Falls history to have his jersey retired, joining Jimmer Fredette, 2007 Glens Falls grad who won the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year award at Brigham Young University and later played in the NBA and the Olympics.

In five seasons for Glens Falls, Girard became New York State’s all-time leading scorer with 4,763 points and drained a state record 688 three-pointers.

He secured Glens Falls’s first state championship with a game-winning buzzer-beater. He was MaxPreps National Male High School Athlete of the Year and NYS Mr. Basketball in 2019.

In four seasons playing for Syracuse and one for Clemson, Girard scored 2,196 points, drained 402 three-pointers, dished out 550 assists, and pulled down 475 rebounds. He is 3rd on the Atlantic Coast Conference list for career 3-pointers made, 4th in career free throw percentage (88.2%), and holds the ACC record for consecutive free throws made (67).

In his first year playing for BC Nevezis of the Lithuanian Basketball League, Girard is scoring a team-leading 21.4 points per game through 15 games.

“This is a more than well-deserved honor,” Girard’s high school coach Rob Girard, who still coaches Glens Falls, was quoted. “There is not much more to say, as Joseph’s body of work on and off the court speaks for itself.”

The release said JG3’s achievements “resonated far beyond the basketball court, inspiring both young and old in the Glens Falls community. His games became a beacon of excitement during the long winter months, uniting fans who watched his success continue through Syracuse, Clemson, and now in the professional ranks.” — Ben Westcott

