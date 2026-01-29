Our January 29 front page

Winter Home Issue The changing landscape of South Street. GF Police Officer John Hogan III, who PBA said stole, paid $$ back; case sealed. Dr. Tedesco. Congress hopeful Smullen came to Chronicle. Deer rescued from Kingsbury frozen canal lock. Subdivision: Brad Magowan: I’m running for Queensbury Town Supervisor. Grand Union in Warrensburg to close Mar. 7; successor sought. $1 million ticket sold at Qby Rt. 9 Walmart. ATF co-founder Martha Banta, back in charge: ‘It’s struggling, we have to fix it’. We’ll keep the barn. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.