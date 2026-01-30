Brad Magowan: I’m running for Queensbury Town Supervisor

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Brad Magowan tells The Chronicle he is running for Queensbury Town Supervisor. He’ll seek the Republican and Conservative nominations, setting up a likely primary with Bill VanNess, who declared his candidacy last week.



Supervisor John Strough, a Democrat in his ninth term, is not seeking re-election. His current term is only one year as local votes adjust to comply with the state’s new Even-Year Election Law.

Mr. Magowan served four two-year terms as a Queensbury At-Large Supervisor on the Warren County Board. He did not seek re-election last November.

A professional contractor in business for 44 years, Mr. Magowan also served 16 years on the town Planning Board, ending this year when, he said, the Town Board did not re-appoint him.

Mr. Magowan said he will meet with the Town Conservative and Republican Committees this week, seeking endorsement.

“I am the people’s voice,” Mr. Magowan says. “I want to give the people a voice at the town table….I’m not one that plays politics. What I play is what the people want, what the people need.”

Mr. Magowan says, “I’m a vote getter. I won four elections in a row” for At-Large Supervisor. “Three of them, I was the number two vote getter” among the candidates who vied for the four seats.

Mr. Magowan said he decided to run now because “after leaving the county and asking the Supervisors: Would someone carry on being a voice for the people? All I got was blank faces.”

Mr. Magowan also maintains that he was unfairly treated by his fellow supervisors on the county board when they censured him in 2024 citing violation of the County code of ethics in failing to disclose conflicts of interest over a post-Covid ARPA reimbursement paid to a client for contracting work he had done.

“I was paid for the work in full, a year and a half before any paperwork was submitted,” Mr. Magowan says.

Mr. Magowan’s official announcement touts that he “Voted against a 31% self pay raise for county supervisors” and “Voted against the county budget that included property tax increases and broke the tax cap.”

He pledges to reduce the town tax rate by 10% while maintaining services; to bond “for essential road repairs and infrastructure projects…taking advantage of Queensbury’s excellent bond rating without raising taxes” and “…to see the Jenkinsville Water District project through to completion”; and to “encourage smarter, more sustainable development that preserves Queensbury’s character.” He says “new growth should focus on single-family homes and townhouses.”

