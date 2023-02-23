Sunday, February 26, 2023

Our February 23 front page

February 23, 2023 Chronicle Front Page

Prime-Time Seniors Issue The trail that Bob Blais-ed. Massie’s closed. Comedian is 90. Strand rallies around Alan Dunham after brain injury. Pro’s & con’s of ProcellaCOR vs. milfoil in LG has new day in court. Lewdness charged at GF YMCA. His time spent with Jimmy Carter. Veteran, 97, happens upon poem he wrote to girlfriend as he left for WW2 in 1945; they are still married. Adk. United girls in debut season reached NYS hockey final. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

