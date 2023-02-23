Some surprises as GOP endorses in Qby. elections

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Warren County and Queensbury Republican Committee endorsement meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 15, took some interesting turns. Most notably: Doug Beaty and Tony Metivier are ‘in.’ Mike Wild is ‘out.’

The Town GOP endorsed Doug Beaty over two-time Republican candidate David Deeb for Ward 2 on the Town Board.

Mr. Beaty is in his fifth term as a Queensbury At-Large member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. He is not seeking reelection to that seat.

The committee also endorsed incumbent Anthony “Tony” Metivier for the Ward 1 seat, over Linda Clark, the Glen Lake resident who previously ran for Lake George School Board.

Notably, after a falling out with fellow Republicans, Mr. Metivier had not received their endorsement for several terms, yet continued to prevail in both primary and general elections.

The GOP endorsed Mike Dixon and Tim McNulty in Wards 3 and 4, respectively. Both were unopposed.

Mr. McNulty said no Republican candidate emerged to challenge incumbent Democrat John Strough for Town Supervisor. “We are open to Independent or unaffiliated” candidates coming forward, Mr. McNulty said. “You can help us get the word out.”

For Queensbury’s four At-Large seats on the Warren County Board, the town Republican Committee endorsed incumbent Brad Magowan, and newcomers Don Stack, Brady Stark and Hilary Stec. Incumbent Mike Wild sought but did not receive the endorsement.

Tim McNulty, who chairs both committees, said he was “surprised” that Mr. Wild did not receive the committee’s vote, and praised “a good group of candidates.”

Four days later Don Stack withdrew from the race, citing health issues.

Mr. McNulty said, “for fairness and transparency we must reopen the process” — rather than simply name Mr. Wild for the now-vacated endorsement.

Mr. Wild was the top vote-getter in the 2021 general election for At-Large Supervisor. Citing his 39 years as a resident and five years on the County Board, Mr. Wild said, “I will make my next decision based upon what’s best for my family.”

Warren County Republicans endorsed incumbents Jim LaFarr for Sheriff, and Timothy Murphy for Coroner, as well as newcomer Emily McCarthy for County Clerk. Ms. McCarthy is secretary of both the Warren County and Town of Queensbury Republican Committees, and was named a “New York State Young Republican Rising Star,” Mr. McNulty noted.

A member of retiring County Clerk director Pam Vogel’s staff had originally sought but did not pursue endorsement, Mr. McNulty said.

Neither Christine Norton nor Dan Donahue, the two Republican candidates to succeed retiring County Treasurer Mike Swan, received the super-majority vote required to be endorsed, Mr. McNulty said.

